York City Police investigate Monday shooting
York City Police temporarily closed the North George Street bridge over the Codorus Creek on Monday as they investigated a reported shooting, officials said.
Responding to a reported shooting, officers closed the bridge about 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 22, a York County 911 supervisor confirmed.
Not long afterward, city officers were alerted by a 911 dispatcher that a shooting victim arrived at York Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Check back later for updates.
— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/04/22/york-city-police-investigate-monday-shooting/3541754002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.