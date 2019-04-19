Springettsbury Twp. Police said people escaped injury when a man got out of his car and started firing at gun on East Market Street near Royal Street on April 19, 2019. Police said the area was busy with Good Friday shoppers. (Photo: Courtesy of Google.com)

Shoppers and motorists escaped injury Friday afternoon in Springettsbury Township when a driver got out of his car on East Market Street and started firing a gun, according to township Lt. Tony Beam.

"Market Street on Good Friday in Springettsbury Township is typically very crowded," he said, adding that was the case when gunfire erupted on Friday, April 19.

"We have no idea what started it," Beam told The York Dispatch. "All we know is that at least two cars were involved."

A man in a dark-colored sedan got out of his car on East Market Street near Royal Street at 1:23 p.m. and fired gunshots, according to the lieutenant.

Bullets struck two vehicles — including one with a driver in it, Beam said.

"It was hit on the driver's side," he said, but the bullet missed the man in the driver's seat.

"It was a very close call," Beam said.

He noted that information at the scene indicates that driver had nothing to do with what happened.

"That's an innocent victim," Beam said.

The other vehicle struck by a bullet was parked and had no one in it, he said.

Officers rushed to the scene and were notified the shooter had jumped back in his sedan and fled, heading South on Royal Street, according to the lieutenant.

Police were unable to track down the car, Beam said.

Witness reports indicate a second dark-colored vehicle also was somehow involved in the incident, according to Beam, but it's unclear at this point how.

Anyone with information is urged to call Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525, or call 911.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

