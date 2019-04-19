Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A former York Hospital pharmacy employee caught taking a photo of an unsuspecting restaurant employee in York Township led to police searching his phone and finding child pornography, according to authorities.

York Area Regional Police said Benjamin Edward Adam Rice, 30, took a photo underneath a 16-year-old girl's skirt in June.

After Rice was taken into custody, police searched his phone and found four photos of child pornography, as well as other secret audio and video recordings, some of which were taken at York Hospital, court documents allege.

Rice, of the 500 block of Gables View Lane, Felton, was arraigned Monday, April 15, on four counts of child pornography, one count of intercepting communications, and one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy.

On Friday, April 19, WellSpan spokesman Ryan Coyle said in a statement that Rice was a pharmacy technician at WellSpan Pharmacy starting in 2017 and ending in December 2018.

WellSpan learned of the police investigation into Rice on Dec. 19, and Rice was officially terminated the next day, according to Coyle.

Incident: Charging documents state Rice was at the Great American Saloon, on Dairyland Square, when he held his phone at "crotch level," to take the picture as the employee was serving him about 7:30 p.m. June 29.

He was seen on surveillance slouching his body and manipulating the phone under her dress, according to police.

Cpl. Daniel Miller wrote in charging documents he spoke to Rice at the restaurant, and told him about what was seen on the footage.

When he was told he was on video doing it, Rice began to "visibly shake," police said.

He was taken to the police station, where he admitted to police that he took the photo, prompting authorities to seize his phone, court documents state.

Investigation: Investigators searched his phone and found four images of child pornography, numerous "upskirting" type photos and audio and video recordings, according to police.

Rice had more than 258 gigabytes of data on his phone, the majority of which were secret recordings, up-skirting photos, and adult pornography downloads and recordings, court documents allege.

There were also numerous photos and recordings of minor children, clothed, that Rice had zoomed in on their backsides, according to authorities.

He also had secret audio and video recordings from York Hospital, according to police, who said he clearly did not have consent to record the people in them.

He also recorded things secretly at his home, charging documents state.

During a later interview with police, Rice admitted to "upskirting" other women, as well as video recording other unsuspecting women, for his "sexual gratification," according to court documents.

Rice remains free on $7,500 unsecured bail, meaning he could forfeit up to that amount should he miss court proceedings.

A message left for his attorney seeking comment Friday was not immediately returned.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13 at District Judge Scott Laird's office.

