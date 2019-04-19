Luis Eduardo Gamboa (Photo: Submitted)

An accused York City cocaine dealer arrested this week by the York County Drug Task Force with 6 ounces of cocaine was taking the train to New York City to re-up his supply, according to the county district attorney's office.

Luis Eduardo Gamboa, 40, of the first block of North Pine Street, is charged with the felonies of cocaine possession with intent to deliver, being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

His bail is set at $2,500, but he can't be released even if he posts his bail. That's because he has a detainer lodged against him for allegedly violating his state parole, according to prison records.

Gamboa's first of many drug-dealing convictions in Luzerne County as an adult was about 14 years ago.

Court records reveal he lived in Hazleton, Luzerne County, for many years — and that he violated the law many times there.

Longtime drug dealer: In November 2006, Gamboa pleaded guilty to drug dealing in three separate cases and was sentenced to a total of three to six years in state prison, according to court records.

He also pleaded guilty at that time to being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm; his sentence in that case was a concurrent three to six years, records state.

Luis Eduardo Gamboa (Photo: Submitted)

In May 2005, Gamboa pleaded guilty to drug dealing in two separate cases and was sentenced to eight to 16 months in prison, according to records.

He pleaded guilty last year in York County to possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and disobeying a traffic-control device, records state.

His sentence in that case was 60 days' house arrest, followed by a period of intensive probation, according to court records.

Task Force bust: Members of the York County Drug Task Force, along with York City Police, arrested Gamboa Wednesday, April 17, according to a news release from Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office.

They seized about 6 grams of cocaine, a stolen handgun and $2,700 cash from Gamboa's home while searching it, the release states.

The arrest and raid was the culmination of a month-long investigation into Gamboa's activities, according to King.

Task force detectives bought cocaine from him at his home over the past month, the release states.

Police learned he was taking trains from Lancaster to New York City to buy cocaine, then would bring the drugs back by train, according to the release.

Because Gamboa has felony convictions, he is prohibited by law from owning or even handling firearms.

It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/04/19/longtime-hazleton-cocaine-dealer-back-york-da-alleges/3519433002/