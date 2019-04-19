Steven Iseman (Photo: Submitted)

An East Manchester Township man arrested in September for allegedly sharing child pornography with "like-minded" individuals — including in the United Kingdom — has now been charged in federal court with producing child porn.

Steven Ray Iseman, 46, of the 200 block of Torrey Pines Drive, has been in York County Prison since Sept. 18 on his local charges, which include multiple counts of disseminating photos of child sex acts and possession of child pornography.

His bail in that case is $25,000.

On Wednesday, April 17, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Harrisburg filed charges against Iseman of persuading, inducing or coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct; receiving and distributing child pornography; and possession of child porn involving children under 12.

Federal prosecutors allege Iseman made, possessed and shared child pornography between 2015 and September 2018.

The federal charges were spurred by the York County investigation. State police filed the York County charges.

Troopers said they were contacted in July by police in South Wales, U.K., who were investigating a child-porn sharing ring on the Kik messenger app.

One of the people in the group was later identified as Iseman, according to state police.

More: Former West Manchester cop pleads guilty to child porn charges

Home raided: Troopers armed with a search warrant raided Iseman's home Sept. 18, according to police.

Iseman told police he took nude photos of an underage girl and shared them using the Kik app, according to state police allegations.

Police said they found nine photos of the girl on one of Iseman's iPhones.

Iseman told them he had two cellphones, and used one to download and share child pornography, according to police.

The top felony count against Iseman carries a maximum possible sentence of 30 years, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which notes that statutory maximum "is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant."

Iseman has no defense attorney listed for his federal charges.

A federal grand jury indicted him Wednesday for allegedly exploiting minors.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/04/19/alleged-york-area-child-porn-producer-now-charged-feds/3520475002/