William Walter Korzon (Photo: Submitted)

A York County man accused of being a years-long wife-batterer has been arrested in the 1981 death of his wife in Bucks County — and is also accused of trying to arrange the murder of a police officer investigating him.

William Walter Korzon, 76, of the 200 block of Barcroft Road in Lower Windsor Township, is now in Bucks County Prison without bail, charged with homicide, solicitation to commit homicide, forgery and perjury, according to court records.

He was arraigned on the charges on Thursday, April 18, according to court records.

When questioned earlier this year about his wife's death, Korzon asked police, "Did you find the body?" according to charging documents.

Warrington Township Police in Bucks County said the investigation into the disappearance of Gloria Korzon has been ongoing since 1981. She was declared dead in 1997, according to police.

Her death is the biggest cold case in the township police department's history, police said.

Admitted batterer? William Korzon has admitted that he beat and battered Gloria Korzon for years, according to charging documents.

Homicide victim Gloria Korzon (Photo: Courtesy of the Bucks County District Attorney's Office)

The Korzons were married in January 1967.

"Police records show that during the course of their marriage, William Korzon ... (was) the perpetrator of repeated domestic abuse towards his wife Gloria," charging documents against him state.

In December 1967, he was arrested in Springfield, Massachusetts, for threatening to kill Gloria Korzon, after which he was committed to a state mental hospital there, then eventually to a veteran's hospital in Connecticut, according to documents.

That's where he "underwent a surgical procedure on his thyroid that was purportedly (supposed) to reduce his aggressive tendencies," documents state.

The Korzons moved to the Philadelphia area in 1968. Between that time and 1981, "various police agencies" in the area investigated numerous violent assaults where William Korzon assaulted and threatened to kill his wife, according to charging documents.

Those assaults left her with injuries including a broken arm, broken collarbone, damage to the bones in her nose, and bruising — many of which required hospitalizations, documents state.

"Gloria documented Korzon's history of abuse against her in a series of letters she wrote to her attorney," according to documents. "She also sent a letter to her father and advised him not to open it unless something happened to her."

She disappeared March 6, 1981, after which "it is as though she ceased to exist," according to charging documents.

Lied, concealed, profited? "Within days, William Korzon went to Gloria's place of employment and advised her manager to terminate her because of poor mental and physical health," charging documents state. "He retrieved her belongings and requested that her final paycheck be sent to their home."

William Walter Korzon (Photo: Submitted)

He sent a Mother's Day card to his dead wife's mother in May 1981 and signed her name to it, later admitting he was trying to keep up appearances that Gloria Korzon was still alive, documents allege.

He forged her signature on two checks issued to her, and filed a joint income tax return four months after she went missing, documents allege.

"In the months and years following Gloria's disappearance, William Korzon engaged in a series of actions to lie, conceal and profit" from his wife's disappearance and death, documents state. "He forged documents, lied to police investigators and perjured himself in court, all in an effort to give the appearance that Gloria was still alive."

In 1986, her driver's license, Social Security card, medical insurance card and voter registration card were found in William Korzon's home and were given to police by his girlfriend at the time, documents state.

Tried to solicit cop's murder? Charging documents allege that in the months after his wife's disappearance, Wiliam Korzon tried to enlist a former tenant of his Bucks County home to kill a police officer.

The former tenant in 1986 told police that William Korzon solicited him "to help ambush and murder Sgt. Joseph Adams of the Warrington Township Police Department, and that Sgt. Adams should be 'blown away,'" charging documents allege.

Adams was one of the officers investigating Gloria Korzon's disappearance, police said.

It is unclear whether William Korzon has retained an attorney.

