Jean Pierre Larue (Photo: Submitted)

A former teacher's aide with York City School District has pleaded guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl who was a student in one of his special-needs classes at Ferguson K-8.

Jean Pierre Larue, 36, formerly of West York and now of Woodbury, New Jersey, appeared in York County Court on Thursday, April 18, and pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child less than 16, according to court records.

As part of his plea agreement, Larue's other charges, including institutional sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor, were dismissed, records state.

His defense attorney, RJ Fisher, could not be reached for comment late Thursday afternoon.

Larue is scheduled to be sentenced July 31.

Prior to sentencing, he must undergo a state sexual-offender evaluation as part of Megan's Law, according to court records. That will determine whether he should be deemed a sexually violent predator.

The background: A Ferguson K-8 student on Dec. 3 told investigators Larue had sex with her and performed oral sex on her in his home, according to court documents.

She told police she was 13 when the sexual contact started. It happened between Sept. 1 and Dec. 1, 2018, documents state.

Police have said they interviewed Larue the same day, and he admitted to sending inappropriate text messages to the girl asking to perform sexual acts on her.

Larue also admitted to other sexual acts with the girl, according to documents.

York City school board meeting minutes state Larue was initially hired by the district as a personal-care assistant in August 2014.

In January, York City School District officials said Larue was "removed from service" but remained employed there at a salary rate of $17.61 an hour.

His current status with the district could not be determined Thursday afternoon, but his conviction precludes him from working in schools.

