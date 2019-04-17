Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A York County woman was fatally shot outside a Tennessee outlet Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Sevierville Police said in a news release that 24-year-old Olivia Katelyn Cunningham, of York, and 75-year-old John Marr, of Massachusetts, were shot with a semi-automatic handgun outside the Tanger Five Oak Mall about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

The shooter, 21-year-old Leon Jones, of Newport, Tennessee, then shot himself with the same weapon, police said.

When officers arrived, they found all three shooting victims outside the store, according to the release.

Both Cunningham and Jones were pronounced dead at the scene. Marr, police said, was taken to a nearby hospital, and his condition was not known as of about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities in Sevierville said it appears Jones did not know either of them, and the two victims were not related.

Sevierville is about 200 miles east of Nashville.

