A York City man must spend at least seven years in state prison for brutally attacking a prostitute at gunpoint in a West Manchester Township hotel.

Christian Rosado Rivera, 28, formerly of the 300 block of Garfield Street, pleaded guilty in York County Court on March 11 to first-degree felony aggravated assault for the Jan. 12, 2018, attack inside a room at the Best Western Westgate Inn, 1415 Kenneth Road, according to court records.

Other charges against him, including robbery and strangulation, were dismissed as part of his guilty plea, records state.

Rivera was sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison and given credit for the 384 days he'd already spent locked up at the time of his plea and sentence, according to court records.

West Manchester Township Police said Rivera pointed a handgun at the woman, choked her and punched her shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 12, 2018.

The victim, who was 38 at the time and lives in Virginia, suffered injuries including a broken nose, two black eyes, broken capillaries in her right eye and bruises on her face and neck, according to court documents.

She previously told police she travels from her Virginia home to York, Harrisburg and Philadelphia for her prostitution business and has established clients in the York area, documents state.

The attack: Rivera met the woman in a room at the Westgate Inn, told her his name was "Gino," paid her $175 for sex, and then the two of them engaged in intercourse, according to charging documents.

Afterward, he pointed a handgun at her and demanded all her money, police said.

At first, the woman thought Rivera was kidding, but she realized he wasn't when he started going through her possessions and shoved the barrel of his gun against the back of her head, documents state.

Rivera rifled through the woman's purse and a bag of her items, taking back the $175 he had paid her plus another $150, according to court documents.

He then demanded more money, despite the woman saying she didn't have any other money, police said.

Rivera found a $100 bill that fell out of the woman's passport, and he took that cash as well as her passport and started putting them in his pockets, documents state.

As he took her passport, Rivera warned that he now knows who she is and would "f— up her life" if she called police, according to documents.

It was around then that the woman got a better look at Rivera's gun — which he had tucked into a pocket — and realized there was no magazine in it, police said.

She lunged at him in an effort to get back her passport and cash, and they began to struggle, according to police.

Nearly passed out: During the struggle, Rivera punched the woman repeatedly. He also wrapped his hands around her neck and choked her at least four times, documents allege.

At one point, Rivera used his forearm on her neck to cut off her airway, police said.

The woman eventually stopped struggling because she started to pass out from Rivera choking her, documents allege.

She managed to knock the receiver off the landline phone in the hotel room and hit "0," then started screaming for help.

Rivera started to flee, and the woman was able to grab her passport as well as her $100 bill back from him, police said.

When hotel employees got to the room, Rivera told them the woman had tried to rob him, then he fled the hotel room, leaving her bloody and beaten, police said. He forgot his gun when he left.

The woman was examined at York Hospital by a forensic nurse who documented her injuries for police, charging documents state.

Detailed description: She also was able to provide a detailed physical description of Rivera to investigators, including that he had a tattoo of the name "Sofia" on his chest or right shoulder and a number of religious-themed tattoos, police said.

A hotel employee told police she saw Rivera hitting the woman when hotel staff opened the room door. The employee said she told him she was calling police, which is when he left the hotel, police said.

As he left, he said, "b— think she gonna steal my money," court documents state.

Hotel employees also told police the victim was naked and bloody, and that there was blood all over the room, according to police. Best Western has said damage to the hotel room cost hundreds of dollars to repair, police said.

Detective Sgt. Jeff Snell wrote in charging documents that he was able to track down Rivera, in part, by tracking the cellphone number Rivera used to exchange texts with the prostitute.

Rivera's criminal history in Puerto Rico includes charges of assault and burglary as well as drug offenses, according to court documents.

