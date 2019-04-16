Christian David Rivera-Feliciano (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man was high on drugs and driving without a license when he crashed head-on into a tree last month, injuring his 5-year-old nephew, according to police allegations.

Christian David Rivera-Feliciano crashed into a tree March 1 in the 100 block of East Jackson Street, directly in front of Jackson K-8 School's playground, according to York City Police.

Charging documents state he drove his green Mazda Protege onto the sidewalk before slamming into a tree about 4:30 p.m.

Police said his sister was in the front passenger seat and his nephew was in the back seat.

The force of the crash caused the 5-year-old to be thrown from the back seat into the windshield, documents state.

The boy suffered bruising on his head and a likely concussion, according to charging documents, which state Rivera-Feliciano also exhibited signs of having suffered a concussion.

After the crash, police — and, later, York Hospital staffers — found drugs and paraphernalia in Rivera-Feliciano's possession, including a small baggie of marijuana, two Xanax pills and two straws allegedly used for snorting drugs, documents state.

Police received results from Rivera-Feliciano's blood test on March 21. They showed that at the time of the crash he had the opioid oxycodone in his system as well as Xanax and THC, the active chemical in marijuana, according to charging documents.

He was driving on a suspended license when he crashed into the tree, police said.

No bail: Rivera-Feliciano, 28, of the 300 block of South Pershing Avenue, is locked up without bail, charged with second-degree felony child endangerment and the misdemeanors of driving under the influence

District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr. declined to set bail in the case, citing protection of society, according to documents.

Rivera-Feliciano remains charged with simple assault in an unrelated case in York County, court records state.

He pleaded guilty in York County Court in August 2013 to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, for which he received six months of intensive probation, according to court records.

Rivera-Feliciano also pleaded guilty in York County Court in 2012 to simple assault and was given a year of probation, records state.

It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

