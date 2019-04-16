Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A man was shot by stray gunfire while he was standing in his York City home Saturday night, according to police.

York City Lt. William Wentz, who supervises the detective bureau, said Aquilla Lantz, 41, was shot in the right arm in the first block of South Hartman Street about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 13.

“The bullet went down the block, entered his residence, and struck him," Wentz said.

Wentz said Tuesday that investigators were still not sure what happened or who fired the shots.

More: 'Justifiable': No homicide charge in Wednesday's fatal shooting in York City

More: York City shooting suspect nabbed in NC

“We’re still investigating — we’re trying to locate witnesses," the lieutenant said, adding that detectives are reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

Lantz was taken to York Hospital by ambulance for treatment, and Wentz said he was released Monday.

Investigators discovered shell casings in the 1200 block of East Market Street, which is about a block from where Lantz was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact York City Police via an anonymous tip line by texting "yorktips" and their information to 847411. They also may call the York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/04/16/police-man-struck-stray-gunfire-saturday-night-york-city/3488021002/