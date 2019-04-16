Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Two gun-wielding masked men assaulted two married senior citizens in North Codorus Township couple during a home-invasion robbery Monday night, but no one was shot — despite a gun being fired during the attack, according to Southwestern Regional Police.

It happened about 10:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, in a home in the 3900 block of Bahn Avenue, across the street from New Salem Elementary School, police said.

The robbers knocked on the door, then forced their way inside after one of the two residents opened it, according to Southwestern Regional Police Chief Greg Bean.

The gunman immediately struck the husband over the head with an unknown object, then pushed him down a flight of stairs, according to police.

He remained hospitalized Tuesday morning with non-life-threatening injuries, Bean said.

The wife suffered injuries including bruising and was checked at the scene by an ambulance crew, according to the chief.

Bean said the attack wasn't believed to be random.

"The information we currently have is that this home may have been targeted," he said. "The motive appears to be cash or other (valuables)."

The chief called the home-invasion robbery "a very unusual act in a normally quiet neighborhood."

"It's very disturbing on a lot of levels, including the age of the victims and the fact that they were quite innocent in this violent act against them," Bean said.

After assaulting the husband and pushing him down a flight of stairs, the robbers assaulted the woman, he said.

At some point during the struggles with the victims, one of the robbers fired a gun, according to Bean, who said no one was shot.

The robbers — described as males wearing black clothing and bandannas or something similar covering their faces — were looking for valuables, according to police.

"After the shot was fired, they decided to flee the home," he said, adding the robbers took off empty-handed.

Bean said investigators are following leads, but are hoping members of the public will come forward with information, no matter how unimportant it might seem.

"We're checking different avenues and trying to obtain as much information as we can, as quickly as we can," the chief said.

West Manchester Township Police assisted at the scene, police said.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the neighborhood Monday, or who has information about the home-invasion robbery, is asked to call Southwestern Regional Police at 717-225-1333, ext. 100, or call York County 911's non-emergency line, 717-854-5571.

