James Jackson II (Photo: Submitted)

A Lower Windsor Township man is accused of striking his wheelchair-bound stepson when he refused to wear leg braces, according to police.

Lower Windsor Township Police said James Paul Jackson II admitted to hitting the boy several times because he was talking back to his mother.

The boy was found with dried blood on his nose, and marks around his heck, according to charging documents.

But Jackson said he didn't know how the boy had marks on his neck, court documents allege.

Jackson, of the 100 block of Boyd Road, is charged with abuse of a care-dependent person, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. All charges are misdemeanors.

Dried blood: Police said officers were called to the boy's school the morning of Tuesday, April 9, because the teen had dried blood around his nose, as well as finger marks on the left side of his neck.

The teen told police he was assaulted by his stepfather Monday, April 8, charging documents allege.

Jackson wanted to get the boy to wear his leg braces, but he didn't want to because they hurt him, according to authorities.

Jackson was so upset he threatened to throw the braces away, and he then slapped the boy twice in the face, police said.

He then grabbed him by the throat, but he stopped after the boy's mother asked him to, according to police allegations.

Arrest: Police later arrested Jackson at his home, and he told officers to take him to jail, court documents state.

He told police he knew he was arrested for striking the boy several times, but he denied knowing how the boy had marks on his neck, according to police.

"He said (his stepson) was talking back to his mother and where he comes from you do not do that, so he struck him in the face," Officer Andrew Neff wrote in charging documents.

Jackson was arraigned at the county's central booking unit Tuesday night. He remains free on $5,000 unsecured bail, meaning he could forfeit up to that amount if he misses court proceedings.

A listed number could not be found for Jackson, and he does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 2 at District Judge John H. Fishel's office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

