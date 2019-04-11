Photo compilation of Kurtis Reed-Miller displayed at a press conference by the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office in April 2019. (Photo: Courtesy of The Carlisle Sentinel)

A Hanover woman who served state prison time for profoundly injuring her infant son two decades ago is now accused of his murder.

Teresa Ann Gill, 41, of the 600 block of Broadway, remains in Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 bail, charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

She caused lifelong injuries to son Kurtis Reed-Miller in June 1998 by shaking him in their former Carlisle home when he was 5 months old, according to charging documents.

Gill pleaded guilty in December 1998 to first-degree felony aggravated assault and was sentenced to four to 10 years in state prison, court records state.

Reed-Miller was adopted by a family "who provided extraordinary care for him throughout his life until his death at age twenty on May 17, 2018," charging documents state.

The Blair County Coroner's Office ruled the young man's death a homicide after an autopsy determined he died of respiratory failure brought on by aspiration pneumonia and pulmonary fibrosis, "resulting from complications of ... blunt force injury to the head," documents state.

Teresa Ann Gill (Photo: Submitted)

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Gill on Friday, April 5; she waived her right to a preliminary hearing on the case on Wednesday, April 10, according to court records. Her formal court arraignment is set for May 23.

Gill's defense attorney, Paul Orr, did not return a phone message seeking comment left Thursday, April 11.

Unusual case: At a recent news conference, Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert said Reed-Miller never recovered from his injuries.

"This is a very unusual case," he said, because it's quite rare to charge someone with homicide so many years later.

"She basically admitted she just took out her anger on the child," Ebert said.

Reed-Miller wasn't expected to survive his shaken-baby injury, according to charging documents, which state he underwent surgery at Hershey Medical Center as an infant for his head injury.

More: York County DA mulls new charges after shaken baby dies 23 years later

Gill told investigators at the time that she was angry because Reed-Miller's father, Christopher Reed, was no longer romantically involved with her and had found a new girlfriend, according to charging documents.

"She was alone with Kurtis and he was crying," documents state. "She admitted that she was 'still pissed off at Chris for what's been going on' and 'I accidentally shook Kurtis and at the time that I was shaking Kurtis I was picturing Chris' face, and Kurtis' head was bouncing off the mattress of the couch bed.'"

She said she called 911 a short time later because her baby was "lifeless," other than a heartbeat, documents state.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/04/11/hanover-woman-charged-murder-20-years-after-shaking-infant-son/3437797002/