CLOSE York City Police said they responded to 702 W. Princess St. about 9 a.m. April 10, 2019, and found a male dead of at least one gunshot wound. John Pavoncello, 717-505-5449/@Jpavoncello

The man killed in York City had just been released from York County Prison less than a week before his death, according to court records.

The York County Coroner's Office identified the man as Christian Gutierrez-Rosado, 23, of York City. Gutierrez-Rosado was killed in a shooting about 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, the coroner's office stated in a news release.

Online court records state Gutierrez-Rosado was charged with strangulation, a felony, and a misdemeanor of simple assault in York City on Dec. 13.

Those same records say he had been in prison since Dec. 14, and he was released after posting $25,000 bail on Friday, April 5.

York City Police said he was found dead inside 702 W. Princess St. He would have turned 24 on Thursday, April 11.

The department said Wednesday that it was still investigating, and that it has a suspect in custody.

An autopsy on Gutierrez-Rosado at Lehigh Valley Hospital is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234, or text "Yorktips" and your information to 847-411. Texting is the best way to give police tips and is an anonymous service, police said.

Check back later for updates.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story had Gutierrez-Rosado's last name spelled incorrectly. This story has been updated.

Buy Photo York City Police and the York County Coroner's Office investigate a shooting in the 700 block of W. Princess Street, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/04/11/coroner-ids-man-killed-york-city-shooting/3433224002/