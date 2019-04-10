CLOSE York City Police said they responded to 702 W. Princess St. about 9 a.m. April 10, 2019, and found a male dead of at least one gunshot wound. John Pavoncello, 717-505-5449/@Jpavoncello

York City Police are on the scene of a homicide inside a home in the city's west end.

At about 10 a.m., city Lt. William Wentz issued a news release confirming a male victim was found dead by arriving officers about 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, inside 702 W. Princess Street.

Wentz supervises the city's detective bureau.

The victim, whose age was not immediately known, suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to Wentz.

The lieutenant said someone has been taken into custody in relation to the shooting.

More information likely won't be released until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Wentz said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234, or text "Yorktips" and your information to 847-411. Texting is the best way to give police tips, and is an anonymous service, police said.

