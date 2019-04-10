Erick Mullins (Photo: Submitted)

A Peach Bottom Township man is accused of providing the drugs that killed a Delta man last summer, according to police.

State police said Eric Shane Mullins sold fentanyl to Mark Grubb Jr., 29, and he overdosed on the drugs on June 21.

Mullins, of the 2200 block of Bryanville Road, is charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communications facility and charges of conspiracy to commit those offenses.

He is also charged with misdemeanor drug charges.

Charging documents indicate Mullins and a woman, Katherine Miller, coordinated the drug transaction with Grubb before his death, but no charges have been filed for Miller as of Wednesday, April 10.

When asked if Miller faces charges, Trooper James Spencer, a state police spokesman, said the investigation is ongoing.

Overdose: Grubb was found dead in his Main Street home about 7:30 a.m. June 21, according to police. He was found with a white powdery substance, a spoon with a cotton swab that had white residue and a needle, court documents allege.

A woman, Grubb's friend, was going to his home before he was found, and Mullins and Miller were outside the home because they were trying to get hold of him, according to police.

Mullins helped Grubb's friend through a window of Grubbs' home, and she found him lying on the floor in his bedroom, charging documents state.

Police said his knees and arms were tucked under his chest when he was found.

Someone else in the home noted to police that Mullins and Miller were "suspicious absent" after Grubbs' body was found, according to charging documents.

An autopsy confirmed Grubbs' cause of death was mixed substance toxicity, and fentanyl, among other substances, was found in his body.

Investigation: Troopers spoke with Miller, who said she coordinated with Grubb to get him drugs, but she never gave him the drugs, police said.

Text messages between the two show Grubbs saying he only did a quarter of the drugs, and Miller saying the drugs are good before telling him to delete her texts, according to charging documents.

His last text to her was about 10:45 p.m. the night before, and he stopped responding to the rest of her messages, police said.

Miller texted him several times between 10:50 p.m. and 11:20 p.m,, and in those messages she asks why he isn't answering his texts or his front door, police said.

Miller claimed she gave Grubbs a reference, Mullins, to get heroin from, according to court documents. She said told police that Grubbs was asking if she could get drugs for them, police said.

She said Mullins gave him $20 worth of heroin and a syringe to inject it, court documents state.

Police spoke to Mullins about 1:45 p.m. June 21, and he told them he, Miller and Grubb's friend got into Grubbs' home after Miller expressed concern for Grubbs that morning, according to authorities.

When questioned by a trooper about his story, Mullins fled the interview, police said.

In a later interview that day, he admitted he and Miller went to Baltimore the day before and got heroin, court documents state. Police said he admitted to selling the drugs to Grubb.

He told police that Miller came up with the price of the drugs herself, charging documents allege.

Charges were filed Wednesday, April 10, and he was arraigned on them that day. Mullins' bail was set at $125,000, but he will not be released if he posts the bail because he is in prison on a probation violation detainer.

He's been in York County Prison since March on that detainer, according to prison records.

Online court records show he was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to forgery in August 2017.

Grubb, according to his obituary, served in the Navy from 2005 until 2009. He enjoyed music, motorcycles, cars and his family.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

