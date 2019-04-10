Keith Biegger (Photo: Submitted)

A registered sex offender who celebrated his first night of freedom from York County Prison last year by downloading child pornography is expected to spend at least a decade in state prison for it.

Keith Lenier Biegger, 25, pleaded guilty in York County Court on Tuesday, April 9, to two counts of child pornography, both felonies, according to court records.

As part of a negotiated plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to a total of 10 to 20 years in state prison, his defense attorney, Joshua Neiderhiser, confirmed.

Sentencing has been set for July 29 before presiding Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder, court records state.

Biegger must undergo a state sexual-offender evaluation to determine whether he should be deemed a sexually violent predator, which is why he won't be sentenced until late July, according to Neiderhiser.

The background: According to court documents filed by Northern York County Regional Police Detective Mark Baker, Biegger was released from York County Prison on March 26, 2018.

Keith Biegger in his Megan's Law photo (Photo: Courtesy of PA Megan's Law)

He had been locked up on a sentence of 11½ to 23 months after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a minor, indecent assault, invasion of privacy and possessing child porn, court records state. The conviction makes him a registered sex offender under the state's Megan's Law.

Biegger had nowhere to go, so the brother of one of his friends agreed to put him up for the night at his Dover borough home, documents state.

In addition to letting Biegger stay with him and his family for the night, the man also allowed Biegger to use an old computer so he had a way to contact friends, according to police.

The next day, the man drove Biegger to an area homeless shelter and dropped him off, police said, adding the man said it was the last time he spoke with Biegger.

More: Police: York sex offender views child porn the night of his prison release

Two months later, on May 28, 2018, West York Police alerted Northern Regional Police to child pornography that had been shared on the eMule peer-to-peer file-sharing network, police said.

Images, videos found: Baker investigated and determined that nine images and six videos of child pornography were downloaded onto the Dover man's computer overnight March 26, 2018 — the night Biegger was given access to it, police said.

Baker was also able to use the laptop's user history to determine that Biegger accessed the computer that night, police said.

Biegger was staying at Julia's Motel on Locust Point Road in Conewago Township when he was arrested June 27, 2018, and arraigned by District Judge David Eshbach, according to court documents.

He has been locked up since that day, according to prison records.

In 2014, after his first set of child-porn charges were filed in York County, members of the U.S. Marshals Service's fugitive task force captured Biegger in San Diego. He was later extradited back to York County.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/04/10/dover-area-sex-offender-guilty-viewing-child-porn-hours-after-his-prison-release/3423760002/