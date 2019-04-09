Albert Antrobus Jr., aka Kiesean Kanarcy (Photo: Submitted)

A Maryland door-to-door meat salesman now in York County Prison for allegedly molesting a York Township girl was twice stopped by local police in 2015 for soliciting without a permit.

Albert Antrobus Jr., 27, of South Marlyn Avenue in Essex, is charged with burglary, two counts of indecent assault and providing false identification to law enforcement for the alleged assault on the girl. He is being held on $25,000 bail.

Officials said that Spring Garden Township Police cited Antrobus in June 2015 for peddling meat without a permit in that township. That summary citation remains active, according to online court records.

A month later, in July 2015, he was stopped by Fairview Township Police for selling meat without a permit, according to officials. Antrobus wasn't cited that day, but was ordered to leave the township, officials said.

Antrobus works for Capital Meats Inc., based in Baltimore, according to York County records. Based on his contacts with police, Antrobus has worked for the company for close to four years, if not longer.

His criminal history includes convictions for armed carjacking, robbery, assault and resisting arrest, according to Maryland court records.

Repeated attempts to reach someone at Capital Meats Inc. were unsuccessful on Tuesday, April 9.

Company officials failed to respond to questions posed by The York Dispatch in writing and in voicemails, including whether the company checks prospective workers for criminal records before letting them knock on people's doors — and if not, why not.

Many phone numbers associated with the company rang busy all day, and the company's "contact us" email had an automated reply saying the person who monitored the account was no longer employed there.

Other questions posed to Capital Meats included why the company's salespeople apparently fail to obtain the proper peddling permits from York County municipalities — and whether they knew Antrobus has violent felonies on his record.

Capital Meats Inc.'s website states it was created in 1997 and has more than 100,000 customers.

Occasional permits: Northern York County Regional Deputy Chief David Lash said salespeople for Capital Meats Inc have purchased peddling permits in the past, but nothing in 2018 or so far in 2019.

Lash said residents should be cautious of all kinds of solicitors, no matter what they're selling.

"I encourage people to call us if they believe a salesman ... is soliciting without a permit," he said.

Lash noted that Northern Regional's partnership with home-security company Ring allows residents to look at and speak with someone at their front door "without even opening it."

Ring also lets police and residents access local crime and safety information, and can provide video to help solve crimes, police have said.

Northeastern Regional Police Chief Bryan Rizzo said salespeople from Capital Meats Inc. have sporadically worked the areas of Mount Wolf, Manchester and East Manchester Township for perhaps 15 years.

"Usually, we'll check to see if they have a permit," he said, then send them on their way when they don't. "That's usually the end of it."

Asked how often Capital Meats salespeople are legally peddling, Rizzo said, "We've never come across them where they've had a proper permit."

Popular company: Rizzo said Capital Meats is just one of several door-to-door meat-selling companies whose salespeople frequent Northeastern Regional's coverage area. He said it is one of the most popular ones.

"I think part of the problem is, they don't know what municipality they're in," he said. "They just come up here and start driving around. And I think that's part of the problem. They're probably just trying to make as many sales as possible before being kicked out."

When told that Antrobus has a violent felony record, Rizzo said it would be irresponsible for a company to send out door-to-door salespeople without checking first to see if they have criminal records. It remains unclear whether Capital Meats was aware of Antrobus' record.

"That's dangerous for a company to do that," he said.

Rizzo — like Lash and York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon — urged residents to call police if they have any concerns or suspicions about peddlers. Damon could not be reached on Tuesday.

The allegations: Antrobus was selling meat door-to-door on Crestview Drive in York Township on March 8, York Area Regional Police have said.

About 6:30 p.m., he approached a 17-year-old resident who was sitting on her front porch and was home alone, and talked her into letting him inside, according to police.

Antrobus asked her age, whether she had a boyfriend and the age of the oldest person she'd ever "been with," documents allege. The girl didn't answer his last question.

She told Antrobus she had a boyfriend and that she had no money to buy anything, police said.

He grabbed the girl's wrist, took her to the bathroom and assaulted her, charging documents allege, then forced the girl to touch his penis. He also groped her breasts and buttocks, police allege.

