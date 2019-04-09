Infinite Corbett, 19, after his Thursday, April 4 arrest. (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man wanted for allegedly shooting a teenager seven months ago was taken into custody late last week, according to authorities.

The York County District Attorney's Office said in a news release that Infinite Ka Corbett, 19, was arrested in the 200 block of Jefferson Street on Thursday, April 4.

Corbett, of no fixed address, is accused of shooting a 17-year-old in the 600 block of West King Street on Labor Day, police have said.

He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

When he was arrested by the York County Drug Task Force on Thursday, he was found with a stolen handgun, heroin and oxycodone, according to the release.

The DA's office oversees the county's drug task force.

Corbett also is charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.

Shooting: Police said the teen was shot about 1:30 p.m. on Labor Day. Officials found him in the 100 block of South Belvidere Avenue with gunshot wounds to his hand, shoulder and torso, according to court documents.

Officers searched the 600 block of West King Street and found shell casings and a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol on the sidewalk.

Charging documents indicate that a man in a blue hoodie pulled a handgun from his pocket and fired it at the teen, who was on the sidewalk.

The shooter ducked behind a parked vehicle and starting shooting again, and the victim pulled his own gun out of his waistband but ended up dropping it on the sidewalk before he fled, according to police.

Nearby video surveillance showed a person in a blue hoodie walking to the area just before the shooting, charging documents state.

Police said Detective Andy Baez recognized Corbett in the footage as someone he had dealings with a few weeks before. Corbett was a victim in a quadruple shooting in late July.

Corbett was one of four people shot in the first block of East Maple Street on July 29, police have said.

Arrest: Drug task force members caught Corbett selling heroin and oxycodone to another person about 12:10 p.m. Thursday, according to charging documents.

After a short chase, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, York County Sheriff's Office and York City Police took Corbett into custody, the DA's office said.

He was found with a loaded 9 mm pistol, which was stolen out of York City, court documents state.

Corbett was in York County Prison on Tuesday, April 9, on $325,000 between both cases.

He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17 at District Judge Joel Toluba's office.

