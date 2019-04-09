Lee Klinedinst (Photo: Submitted)

A Glen Rock man is accused of providing the drugs that killed a Shrewsbury Township woman two years ago, according to state police.

Police said Lee Michael Klinedinst, 28, gave fentanyl to Christine Munsey, 34, on April 4, 2017.

Her cause of death was mixed substance toxicity.

Klinedinst is free on $150,000 bail. Reached Monday, April 8, his attorney Chris Ferro said he is still reviewing the initial information provided by police.

He said he looks forward to presenting the facts at Klinedinst's preliminary hearing scheduled for April 17 at District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney's office.

Overdose: Police were called to Klinedinst's Crosswind Drive home in Shrewsbury Township on April 4, 2017.

Munsey's live-in boyfriend, David Harman, found her unconscious in the finished basement of the home, court documents state.

Harman told police that Munsey had coordinated with Lee over text messages to get heroin for them, according to charging documents.

Text messages on Munsey's phone corroborated that information, court documents state.

When Harman came home, Munsey had already done four bags, police said. Harman did one and went to the bathroom. When he came out, he found Munsey face-down in a pool of liquid, according to court documents.

He did CPR on Munsey until EMS arrived. She was pronounced dead in her home.

Police found bags with residue that tested positive for fentanyl, charging documents state.

Her family told troopers that she struggled with alcoholism, was on several different medications, and had a past history of heroin use.

After her death, troopers used Munsey's phone to coordinate a drug purchase from him, according to police.

Christine Munsey (Photo: Submitted)

During their conversation, Klinedinst offered the trooper, who he thought was Munsey, drugs for $10 a bag, police said.

Klinedinst texted her phone that he heard someone had died near her home, and he was worried it was her, according to charging documents.

Three days after Munsey's death, Klinedinst spoke to Harman and told him he sold her 15 bags of fentanyl for $150, court documents allege.

According to Munsey's obituary, she had been employed at Great Clips in Shrewsbury.

In addition to Harman, she is survived by their two children, her parents, and her maternal grandparents.

