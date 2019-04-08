Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A teenage boy was shot in York City Sunday night, according to police.

York City Police said in a news release that the boy, 13, was shot in the 500 block of West Clarke Avenue about 9:10 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

When police arrived, they found the boy in the area of North Hartley Street and West Philadelphia Street. He was taken to York Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Those with information about the shooting may contact York City Police via an anonymous tip line by texting "yorktips" and their information to 847411. They also may call the York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234.

