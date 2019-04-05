Buy Photo LOGO police fire (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Lancaster County man is facing charges for allegedly raping a child over a five-year period, starting around 2007, according to York City Police.

Carmelo J. Huertas-Fonseca, 39, of the 3900 block of Blue Rock Road in Washington Boro, will be charged with the felonies of child rape and three counts of indecent assault, according to charging documents.

He also will be charged with the first-degree misdemeanor version of corruption of a minor.

He has not yet been arraigned on the charges, which were filed Tuesday, April 2, by York City Police Detective Kyle Hower.

Charging documents allege Huertas-Fonseca started sexually assaulting the girl when she was 9 years old, and started raping her about a year later.

The allegations: The young woman came forward to police in February 2018, which is when the investigation began, according to documents.

Police allege the rapes and assaults happened in locations around York County, both in homes and in vehicles, including in the city.

Huertas-Fonseca allegedly made the girl memorize a special knock so she would know to answer the door for him, documents allege.

York Area Regional Police and Hellam Township Police gave Hower jurisdiction to investigate incidents that happened in their areas, police said.

The charges filed by Hower cover alleged assaults in York City, Dallastown and Hellam Township, documents state.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Huertas-Fonseca, who could not be reached for comment.

