A 27-year-old Maryland man selling meat door-to-door in York County sexually assaulted a teenage girl in her York Township home about a month ago, according to police allegations.

Albert Burton Antrobus Jr., of the 200 block of South Marlyn Avenue in Essex, is scheduled to be arraigned by District Jude Scott Laird on Monday, April 8, according to court documents.

Antrobus will be charged with the misdemeanors of indecent assault by forcible compulsion, indecent assault without consent and providing false identification to law enforcement.

He will also be charged with one felony offense — burglary.

He's facing that charge because although he convinced the 17-year-old girl to allow him into her home, once inside he allegedly committed a crime. Gaining entry to a home or business and committing, or attempting to commit, a crime is burglary, according to state law.

Already locked up: Antrobus could not be reached for comment. As of Friday, April 5, he was in Cumberland County Prison, unable to post bail on charges of simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records there.

York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon said that door-to-door salespeople must have permits to ply their wares in York Township, and added that many other York County municipalities require permits as well.

"As to see their permit," he advised residents. "I would not succumb to any high-pressure sales, or to people who seem to be a little pushy or rude.

"I would be very cautious letting them in," the chief added.

The company Antrobus worked for did not have a proper permit, Damon said.

The chief said residents who spot suspicious activity in their neighborhoods should call 911 right away.

Sometimes criminals case a neighborhood beforehand and come back later, so being alerted early on by residents can help police solve crimes later, Damon explained.

The allegations: Antrobus was selling meat door-to-door on Crestview Drive on March 8, police said.

About 6:30 p.m., he approached a 17-year-old resident who was sitting on her front porch, and was home alone, according to police.

He talked her into letting him inside so he could show her his samples, and once inside began flirting with her and asking her inappropriate questions, charging documents allege.

Antrobus asked her age, whether she had a boyfriend and the age of the oldest person she'd ever "been with," documents allege. The girl didn't answer his last question.

She told Antrobus she had a boyfriend and that she had no money to buy anything, police said.

Went to bathroom: He became agitated and asked to use the bathroom, according to police.

Antrobus then grabbed the girl's wrist, took her to the bathroom and assaulted her, charging documents state.

He forced the girl to touch his penis, telling her, "just do it," despite the girl repeatedly saying no, according to charging documents.

Antrobus also groped her breasts and buttocks, police allege.

He left after the girl told him she was too young and that he needed to leave and get back to work, according to charging documents.

Alert neighbor: Nearly five hours earlier, a Crestview Drive resident spotted Antrobus and his co-worker going door-to-door, thought them suspicious and called 911, according to police.

An officer responded, spoke with the men and collected their information. But Antrobus gave his name as Kiesean Kanarcy, according to charging documents.

Both were sent on their way after receiving verbal warnings for not having the proper permit, police said.

After officers learned of the alleged sexual assault, they tried to track down "Kanarcy" and discovered it wasn't the man's real name, police said.

Tracked cellphone: However, Antrobus had given police his correct cellphone number, which investigators used to determine Antrobus' actual name, documents state.

Damon said identifying and tracking down Antrobus would have been more difficult had the alert neighbor not called 911 that day.

On March 18, the girl picked a photo of Antrobus from a photo lineup, saying she was 100% sure he was the man who assaulted her, according to police.

Antrobus' criminal history includes convictions for armed carjacking, robbery, assault and resisting arrest, according to Maryland court records.

