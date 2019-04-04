Police: York City park shooting prompts GVI response, drug arrest
The shooting of two people at a York City park last month prompted a Group Violence Initiative response, resulting in a drug arrest of a York City man.
The response, which can include increased probation visits, increased patrols, and traffic enforcement, was done following the shooting at Williams Park on March 24.
During one probation visit, police found marijuana, drugs, a firearm, and cash in Wesley Allen Baker's home in the 200 block of Front Street, according to a news release from York City Police on Wednesday, April 3.
Baker, 29, is charged with two felony drug possession charges and two misdemeanor drug charges. Baker has not been charged with any crime related to the shooting.
As of Thursday, April 4, he remains in York County Prison on $40,000 bail.
More: 'They just get crazy out there': Residents say shooting at York City park not the first
Shooting and response: The premise of the GVI initiative, offered through the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, is that a very small number of people in any city perpetrate the vast majority of violent crimes.
To reduce violent crime, law enforcement has to identify and target that small group of people, who often are involved in gangs or the drug trade or both. They then carry the message to their associates, says the working theory.
The shooting at the park, which was determined to be a GVI event, happened just before 4 p.m. March 24, and police have said the two were targeted.
A 17-year-old was shot in the leg, and 20-year-old Derias Savoy was shot in the back, said Lt. William Wentz.
As part of the GVI response, police conducted probation visits, traffic enforcement, and foot patrols for several days following the shooting.
— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.