Buy Photo York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The shooting of two people at a York City park last month prompted a Group Violence Initiative response, resulting in a drug arrest of a York City man.

The response, which can include increased probation visits, increased patrols, and traffic enforcement, was done following the shooting at Williams Park on March 24.

During one probation visit, police found marijuana, drugs, a firearm, and cash in Wesley Allen Baker's home in the 200 block of Front Street, according to a news release from York City Police on Wednesday, April 3.

Baker, 29, is charged with two felony drug possession charges and two misdemeanor drug charges. Baker has not been charged with any crime related to the shooting.

As of Thursday, April 4, he remains in York County Prison on $40,000 bail.

More: 'They just get crazy out there': Residents say shooting at York City park not the first

Shooting and response: The premise of the GVI initiative, offered through the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, is that a very small number of people in any city perpetrate the vast majority of violent crimes.

To reduce violent crime, law enforcement has to identify and target that small group of people, who often are involved in gangs or the drug trade or both. They then carry the message to their associates, says the working theory.

Wesley Baker (Photo: Submitted)

The shooting at the park, which was determined to be a GVI event, happened just before 4 p.m. March 24, and police have said the two were targeted.

A 17-year-old was shot in the leg, and 20-year-old Derias Savoy was shot in the back, said Lt. William Wentz.

As part of the GVI response, police conducted probation visits, traffic enforcement, and foot patrols for several days following the shooting.

Police seized drugs, guns, and cash during a probation visit as a result of a shooting on Sunday, March 24, according to police. Photo courtesy of York City Police. (Photo: Submitted)

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/04/04/police-york-city-park-shooting-prompts-gvi-response-drug-arrest/3363579002/