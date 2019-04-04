CLOSE Warning: Brief strong language in the video. Dion-Taye Jackson, 26, wanted in two alleged assaults, was arrested in the 600 block of Dallas Street Thursday, April 4. York Dispatch

A man accused of pointing a gun at two women in York City within the past few months was arrested on Thursday, April 4.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that Dion-Taye Ladeliron Jackson, 26, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of Dallas Street.

Jackson was arrested without incident.

A handgun was recovered during his arrest, and it was turned over to the York County Drug Task Force, according to the release.

Once arraigned, Jackson, of the of the 100 block of South Queen Street, will be charged with aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license, and a misdemeanor charge of making terroristic threats for the alleged Feb. 28 incident.

Dion-Taye Jackson (Photo: Submitted)

For the second incident, he will be charged with aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license and a misdemeanor charge of making terroristic threats.

First incident: Charging documents state Jackson pointed a gun at his sister when she made a joke about him Thursday, Feb. 28.

He also made a "sweeping motion" as if to hit her with the gun, police said.

Court documents state his sister was talking to Jackson about a woman who is supposedly carrying his child.

She said he has "nine or 10 baby mamas," so she joked about how the baby probably wasn't his, according to authorities.

His sister made this joke over the phone, police said.

Dion-Taye Jackson, seated, to the left, is arrested by police on Dallas Street Thursday, April 4. (Photo: Submitted)

Jackson, upset, came home with a gun, pointed it at her face and said, "You like to make jokes?" charging documents state.

Police said he threatened to pistol-whip her.

After fleeing the home, police said, Jackson threatened to shoot his sister's boyfriend.

Second incident: Charging documents state he pointed a gun at another woman on March 22, when he threatened to shoot Deasha Farrell if she didn't stop talking about Nubia Celeste, the mother of his child.

Police said that in the week before the incident Celeste and Farrell had argued at a Walmart. Following the argument, Jackson drove by Farrell's home on Norway Street and contacted her over Facebook while he sat in front of her home, court documents state.

On March 22, Jackson threatened to shoot up her home for disrespecting Celeste, according to authorities.

Police said Farrell went out of her front door to throw something out and saw Jackson sitting in a car in front of her home.

He got out of the car, pulled a handgun from his waistband and put the gun against her head, court documents allege. Police said he then told her to stop talking about Celeste.

On Thursday afternoon, Jackson was in the county's central booking unit awaiting arraignment, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

