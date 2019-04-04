Daniel Trimmer (Photo: Submitted)

Four people are charged after the driver of their car led state police on a chase starting in Springettsbury Township and ending in Dauphin County, according to charging documents.

State police allege Daniel Lee Trimmer, 30, was driving a sedan with Shakenya Daye Hill, 45, Cheyenne Nicole Ditzler, 30, and Jason Jermain Taylor, 22, when he reached speeds of 130 mph in a chase with a trooper about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2.

Trimmer, police said, fled from police because he was wanted.

The four of them ditched their car after its transmission blew, and police arrested them on foot, court documents state.

Trimmer, of Middletown, Dauphin County, is charged with felony charges of conspiracy to deliver drugs, attempted aggravated assault, criminal mischief, misdemeanor charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence, fleeing or attempting to elude officer and presenting false identification to an officer. He is also cited with multiple summary traffic violations. He is in York County Prison on $100,000 bail.

Ditzler, of the first block of Meadowbrook Court, Fairview Township, is charged with drug possession. She is in York County Prison on $25,000 bail.

Hill, of Boas Street, Harrisburg, is charged with conspiracy to deliver drugs and drug possession. She remains in York County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Taylor, also of Boas Street, is charged with conspiracy to deliver drugs and hindering apprehension and misdemeanor charges of tampering with evidence and drug possession.

Taylor is in York County Prison on $75,000 bail.

Jason Taylor (Photo: Submitted)

Chase: A trooper spotted their van going 77 mph in a 55 mph zone near mile marker 18 on Interstate 83 northbound in Springettsbury Township about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to court documents.

Trooper Coty Zorbaugh followed the van with his lights and sirens on, but the van didn't stop, police said.

Trimmer drove at a top speed of 130 mph and passed vehicles on the right shoulder while fleeing from police, court documents allege.

Cheyenne Ditzler (Photo: Submitted)

At mile marker 46A, nearly 30 miles from the start of the chase, Zorbaugh struck the rear bumper of the vehicle, causing the driver, later identified as Trimmer, to slow down, according to authorities.

Trimmer then struck Zorbaugh's car, causing it to spin off the west shoulder, court documents state.

The car stopped in the center of Route 283 south, and all four of the occupants fled on foot, police said.

Zorbaugh arrested Hill, and Swatara Township Police were able to arrest the other three, documents state.

Both Taylor and Trimmer climbed a fence and were arrested at a nearby Super 8 Motel, according to police.

Shakenya Hill (Photo: Submitted)

Arrest: Trimmer spoke to police an said he drove Hill and Taylor to Baltimore to get packages of marijuana, charging documents state.

He said Hill and Taylor went to a store in Baltimore and got synthetic marijuana, while he and Ditzler stayed in the car, according to officials. He admitted to authorities that he didn't stop because he was wanted, court documents allege.

"Trimmer also stated that Taylor told him 'do not pull over. I'll beat the s— out of you," Trooper Tina Peters wrote in charging documents.

Taylor told police he was sleeping in the car and woke up to police chasing them, officials said. He fled from the car when it stopped because he was scared, court documents state.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found three bags of suspected synthetic marijuana, according to police. Taylor was also found with a bag containing suspected synthetic marijuana, court documents allege.

The four were arraigned on their charges the evening of Wednesday, April 3.

None of them have attorneys listed yet.

Trimmer and Taylor have preliminary hearings scheduled for May 15 at District Judge Laura Manifold's office.

Ditzler and Hall have their hearings scheduled for April 17 at Manifold's office.

