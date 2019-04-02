York Suburban High School teacher Michael S. Coy is accused of having sex with a student and was criminally charged on April 1, 2019. (Photo: Submitted)

The York Suburban High School teacher criminally charged this week with allegedly having sex with a student has resigned.

Michael S. Coy, 41, is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl last summer, according to charging documents filed Monday, April 1, by Spring Garden Township Police.

The same night, at the York Suburban school board's monthly planning meeting, Superintendent Timothy Williams told the board that Coy had submitted a resignation letter to the school district.

After some discussion, the board voted unanimously to accept Coy's resignation.

During the discussion, Williams told the board, "It puts a finality to all of it, as far as the legal proceedings that we would be involved in."

After the meeting, the superintendent told The York Dispatch that had Coy not resigned, the school board was planning to vote on terminating his employment.

Why resign? Defense attorney George Margetas said Coy's decision to resign was in the best interest of his children.

"He has two daughters who are in the school district, and he resigned in order to be able to continue watching his daughters do well at Suburban and not be barred from attending any extracurricular activities involving his daughters," Margetas said.

Coy was forbidden to be on district property as one of the terms of his unpaid leave, the attorney explained. But now that Coy has quit, there is no prohibition against him attending his children's school activities, Margetas said.

"He just has to stay away from the alleged victim in the case," the attorney said.

Coy, of the 300 block of South Royal Street in Springettsbury Township, is charged with the third-degree felonies of institutional sexual assault, corruption of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor. He remains free on $25,000 bail.

Coy, who taught Spanish at the high school, maintains his innocence, according to Margetas.

More: Police: York Suburban teacher had sex with student

The background: According to charging documents, York Suburban School District administrators reported the alleged sexual contact to township police in February.

Spring Garden Township Detective James Hott, the lead investigator in the case, noted in charging documents that Coy and the teen sent each other text messages over a period of months.

In June 2018, the contact between Coy and the student culminated in sexual intercourse, according to charging documents filed by Hott.

Investigators examined the girl's cellphone and found that the texts between Coy and the teen started in April 2018 and ended in June 2018, documents state.

"In June 2018, the two begin to schedule to meet," Hott wrote in charging documents. "Also in June 2018 the text communication does turn sexual in nature."

Coy sent at least one photo of himself to the girl, said police, who described it as a nonsexual picture.

About Coy: Coy created a website about himself in which he states he's taught Spanish for 11 years, starting at Kennard-Dale High School before moving to York Suburban High School.

He is a graduate of Central York High School and studied at Penn State York and Millersville University, according to his website, which states he is married and has three young children.

Coy's preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 25.

In a letter to parents, Williams asked anyone with information that might be helpful to police to call Hott at the police station, 717-843-0851.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD. Staff writer Lindsay C. VanAsdalan contributed to this report.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/04/02/york-suburban-teacher-resigns-amid-child-sex-charges/3340372002/