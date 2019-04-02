Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A woman was taken from her West York home by her ex-boyfriend over the weekend, according to police.

West York Police said Isaiah Valenti broke into her home early Saturday, March 30, and took her by force.

She managed to escape from him, and he fled when police arrived, according to court documents.

Valenti, 31, of no fixed address, faces charges of burglary, kidnapping, and misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint, simple assault and criminal mischief.

More: Prison for West York molester who claimed 9-year-old came on to him

More: Police: Seven West York children saved from 'house of horrors'

Alleged incident: Police said Valenti kicked the woman's apartment door in about 6 a.m. Saturday, found his ex-girlfriend and grabbed her.

Her adult cousin, who was in the apartment at the time, tried to intervene, but Valenti said "I'll pop you all right now," according to charging documents.

Police said Valenti had posted pictures of him online with a gun, and the threat of him shooting them was real.

The woman's children, ages 5 and 8, were also in the home at the time, court documents allege.

Valenti forced her outside to his car and into the rear driver's side door, but when he saw police in the area, she was able to get out of the car, according to authorities.

Police said Valenti then fled the scene.

The vehicle was found unoccupied in York City later. Inside the vehicle police said they found fresh marks on the side, as if a struggle had happened in the car.

Charges were filed Saturday, and as of Tuesday, April 2, he has not been arraigned on the charges.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/04/02/police-ex-boyfriend-tried-kidnap-west-york-woman/3340679002/