Lynn Watts (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in York City and North Hopewell Township, according to authorities.

York City Police said Lynn Homer Watts III assaulted the girl three times between November 2017 and November 2018.

Watts, 40, is charged with two counts of statutory sexual assault, one count each of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and one misdemeanor charge of indecent assault of someone younger than 16.

Charges: Last month the victim reported to authorities that Watts sexually assaulted her twice in a York City home between November 2017 and November 2018, according to charging documents.

He sexually assaulted her again in November 2018 while at a North Hopewell Township property, according to police, who said witnesses saw "disturbing actions" between the two.

More: Husband accused of killing 'Bubbles' impersonated her on Facebook, York City Police say

More: Man accused in York-area sexual assault

North Hopewell Township Police approved York City Police to handle the alleged incident there.

The victim was known to Watts, charging documents state.

Charges were filed Thursday, March 28, and he was arraigned on them Friday, March 29.

Watts remains in York County Prison on $50,000 bail and does not have an attorney listed.

Watts' preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12 at District Judge Joel Toluba's office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/04/01/york-city-man-accused-sexually-assaulting-teen/3329868002/