Dion-Taye Jackson (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man wanted on charges alleging he pointed a gun at his sister in February is now accused of threatening a woman in the city's east end last month.

Police said Dion-Taye Ladeliron Jackson pointed a gun at his sister on Feb. 28, and on March 22, he pointed a gun at another woman after she had an argument with the mother of his child.

Jackson, according to police, threatened to shoot Deasha Farrell if she didn't stop talking about the mother of his child, Nubia Celeste.

Jackson, 26, of the 100 block of South Queen Street, faces charges of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and a misdemeanor charge of making terroristic threats.

Incident: Police said that the week before the incident Celeste and Farrell had argued at a Walmart.

Following the argument, Jackson drove by Farrell's home on Norway Street and sometimes argued with her over Facebook while he sat in front of her home, court documents state.

On March 22, Jackson threatened to shoot up her home for disrespecting Celeste, according to authorities.

Police said Farrell went out of her front door to throw something out and saw Jackson sitting in a car in front of her home.

He got out of the car, pulled a handgun from his waistband and put the gun against her head, court documents allege. Police said he then told her to stop talking about Celeste.

Previous incident: Jackson is also accused of pointing a gun at his sister after she made a joke about him on Feb. 28, according to police.

She said he has "nine or 10 baby mamas," so she joked that the baby probably wasn't his, according to authorities.

His sister made this joke over the phone, police said.

Jackson, upset, came home with a gun, pointed it at his sister's face and said, "You like to make jokes?," charging documents state.

Police said he threatened to pistol-whip her.

After fleeing the home, police said Jackson threatened to shoot his sister's boyfriend.

In that case he faces charges of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Not arrested: As of Monday, April 1, he has not yet been arrested, according to online court records.

Jackson has numerous facial tattoos and is missing several teeth, according to police. He is 5-foot-9, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or through the York City Police app. Texting is the best method of conveying information about this incident, and it is anonymous, police said.

The department urged those who see Jackson not to approach him or try to apprehend him.

