A York City man is accused of providing the drugs that led to the death of a manager at a Springettsbury Township Weis Markets in 2017.

Township police said Scott Michael Klunk, 39, gave drugs to Lonny Baer, 26, during Baer's break on May 11, 2017.

Baer, of West York, was found unresponsive in a bathroom of the Weis at 2400 E. Market St. shortly after getting the drugs. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

An autopsy confirmed Baer's cause of death was mixed substance toxicity. Fentanyl and morphine were found among other substances in his blood.

Klunk, of the 2400 block of East Market Street, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, drug possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

Death: Charging documents state Baer was found unresponsive in the store's bathroom just before 1 a.m. May 12.

Employees performed CPR on Baer before EMS arrived, and Baer was then taken to Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police searched Baer's phone and saw he was texting Klunk that night about getting drugs from him, according to authorities.

Klunk was getting the drugs from Philadelphia, and he coordinated to bring some to Baer at Baer's work, charging documents indicate.

Video surveillance from the store showed Baer leaving the building and meeting someone in the parking lot just before 11:30 p.m. May 11, according to police.

He returned to work just before midnight.

That surveillance footage also showed a white 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 van owned by Klunk leaving the parking lot before Baer went back to work, court documents state.

Charges for Klunk were filed on Feb. 21, and it wasn't until March 21 that he was arrested on the charges.

As of Monday, April 1, he remains in York County Prison on $25,000 bail.

Klunk does not have an attorney listed. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 30 at District Judge Barry Bloss Jr.'s office.

Baer, according to his obituary, was studying at the York Technical Institute at the time of his death.

He is survived by his girlfriend, his son, two brothers, and a half-sister.

