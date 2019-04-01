York Sububan High School teacher Michael S. Coy is accused of having sex with a student and was criminally charged on April 1, 2019. (Photo: Submitted)

A York Suburban High School teacher is free on bail, accused of having sex with a student.

Michael S. Coy, 40, had sex with a 17-year-old girl last summer, according to charging documents filed by Spring Garden Township Police.

Coy was arraigned Monday, April 1, by District Judge Jennifer Clancy, who set bail at $25,000, according to court records.

Coy, of the 300 block of South Royal Street in Springettsbury Township, is charged with the third-degree felonies of institutional sexual assault, corruption of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor.

