A Delta man high on crack cocaine led a state trooper on a "slow-speed pursuit" into Maryland and back into Pennsylvania before assaulting the trooper during an arrest, according to police.

Timothy Lynn Kline, 40, also struck the trooper's SUV in an attempt to escape arrest on March 23, according to police.

Kline, of the 600 block of Chestnut Street, is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and misdemeanor charges of drug possession, DUI, institutional vandalism and resisting arrest.

Slow chase: A trooper spotted Kline turning right onto Chestnut Street in his 1998 Saturn without signaling about 8 p.m. March 23, court documents state.

The trooper turned on his emergency lights, but police said Kline did not stop. The trooper turned on his siren as well, but Kline again didn't stop, according to charging documents.

A "slow-speed pursuit" ensued, and Kline went through a stop sign and drove into Maryland and back into Pennsylvania, police said.

After about 10 minutes, Kline went south on Flintville Road in Peach Bottom Township, charging documents state. Police said the trooper tried to stop Kline a mile from the Maryland line, but Kline went faster to avoid the trooper.

The trooper then struck the Saturn, causing Kline to drive up an embankment before driving back down and hitting the trooper's Ford Explorer, according to authorities.

Resisted arrest: Kline then fled from his car, causing the trooper to chase him, police said.

"He ran through a cut corn field and back across Flintville Road when he stumbled," Cpl. Sean Taylor wrote in charging documents.

The trooper was able to catch up to Kline and arrest him, and Kline attempted to hit the trooper with his hands and feet, police said.

The trooper was "actively wrestling" with Kline for about five minutes before a Harford County, Maryland, officer arrived to help him, documents state.

The trooper suffered cuts to his right hand from the fight, according to police.

Kline told the trooper that he ran because he had smoked a "large amount" of crack cocaine earlier, court documents allege.

A crack stem fell out of his pocket during the fight with the trooper, and cocaine was found inside his car, police said.

Kline was taken to York Hospital and had his blood drawn, charging documents state.

He was arraigned on the charges Tuesday, March 26.

Kline remains in York County Prison on $25,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17 at District Judge Laura Manifold's office.

