A Baltimore man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend's brother in York City multiple times, according to police.

York City Police said Jerry Jermon Robinson stabbed Maurice Smith multiple times before fleeing on Tuesday, March 26.

Robinson, of the 2400 block of East Chase Street, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. Police have also cited him with criminal mischief.

Incident: Police said Smith was changing a flat tire on his car in the back of his home about 8 p.m. that day when someone wearing all black approached him.

The man, later identified as Robinson, said "You think I'm a b—" and held out a large, black knife, court documents state.

Smith tried running away, but he slipped and fell, according to police.

Robinson then got on top of him and stabbed him, charging documents allege. Police said Smith was cut on his right hand and left temple area, and he had a large deep laceration on his upper left thigh.

In addition to the stabbing, police said Robinson slashed three of Smith's tires.

Robinson then fled after the assault, court documents state.

As of Monday, April 1, Robinson has not been arraigned on the charges.

