Queshantea Stephens (Facebook photo) (Photo: Submitted)

The husband of homicide victim Queshantea "Bubbles" Stephens impersonated her on her Facebook page after killing her, writing "I love my husband!!!!" and asking people to pray for their marriage, York City Police allege.

Zukael Tony Stephens, 41, remains incarcerated without bail, charged with homicide in the Aug. 28, 2017, slaying of his wife.

His mistress at the time was pregnant with his child, a baby girl who was born nine months after the homicide, according to charging documents filed by lead York City Detective Tiffany Pitts.

When questioned, the mistress told investigators that she'd heard Queshantea was packing up Zukael Stephens' belongings because she was angry at him, documents state. It's unclear in court documents where she heard that or when.

The mistress also told police that she and Zukael Stephens were texting back and forth the day of Queshantea's death "regarding the seriousness of their relationship," charging documents state.

Queshantea was living in West Manchester Township with her husband at the time of her death, according to documents.

The 39-year-old hairdresser's body was found about 1 a.m. Aug. 29, 2017, at the edge of Heiges Street, an alley behind the 700 block of West Princess Street, York County Coroner Pam Gay has said.

Zukael Stephens (Photo: Submitted)

Following an autopsy and additional testing, Gay ruled Queshantea's cause of death to be asphyxiation. The manner of death has been ruled homicide, Gay said.

York City Police have said they believe Zukael Stephens strangled his wife and dumped her body in the area where she was found. Police said they're unsure of the location where she was killed.

Love ones rallied: A number of the victim's friends and family members called York City Police and came to the station in the hours and days after Queshantea was found dead — but not Zukael Stephens, who had to be tracked down, according to Pitts.

Those loved ones alerted detectives to a garbled Facebook post on Queshantea's Facebook page that was posted seven minutes after her body was found. It stated:

"Please pray for us. The enemy is working on us terribly. Pray for my husband to be humble not puff up. Change how he speak which offend many people. Pray for me patience and emotionally growth to overcome the hurt and pain I went through in my marriage. Pray for our union to grow and become stronger in trust and communication. ... I love my husband!!!! Thank you!!!"

Detective Pitts later determined that the post came from Zukael Stephens' cellphone, although he has denied writing it, charging documents state.

Queshantea died between 12 and 24 hours before her body was found, according to police, or between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 28, 2017, police said.

"Based on the time of death, the only person to be with Queshantea Stephens during her ... death was Zukael Stephens by his own statements," Pitts wrote in those documents.

Pitts also noted that his impersonation of Queshantea on her Facebook page after the discovery of her body incriminates him, as do "the abundance of inconsistencies regarding Zukael Stephens's statements."

He claimed they "made love" in their Greenwood Road home the afternoon of Aug. 28, 2017, according to police. But by that time, Queshantea was already dead, Pitts said.

Zukael Stephens (Photo: Submitted)

Charging documents indicated Queshantea was working at least two jobs, but that Zukael Stephens said he'd lost his job.

Arson case: Zukael Stephens, also known as Stephen Harrison, remains in the state prison in Chester County.

He is serving a 1½- to three-year prison sentence for torching his brother's Dodge Charger on a Paradise Township road in July 2016.

Northern York County Regional Police arrested Stephens and his brother, Robert Harrison, in February 2017, alleging they conspired to destroy Harrison's car.

Zukael Stephens later pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in exchange for his arson charges being dismissed, court records state.

All charges against Harrison were dropped.

Unrelated homicide: Queshantea's son, Quayshawn Naylor-Wilson, remains in York County Prison without bail, charged with the July 16, 2017, homicide of 20-year-old Angel Hernandez.

Hernandez was shot in the back just after 4 a.m. in the 500 block of West Philadelphia Street, according to police.

Naylor-Wilson, 22, has a status conference on his case scheduled for Monday, April 1.

He remains charged with first- and third-degree murder.

