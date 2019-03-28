Donald Waltman (Photo: Submitted)

A Penn Township man claiming to be the "son of God" is accused of causing a crash outside of West Manheim Elementary School Wednesday morning, according to police.

West Manheim Township Police said Donald Dustin Waltman, 29, made the claim before charging at an officer and a bystander after the crash the morning of Wednesday, March 27.

Police believe he was on drug during the alleged incident.

Waltman, according to charging documents, also threatened to kill the officer.

The officer was treated for his injuries at Hanover Hospital and was later released.

Waltman, of the 400 block of York Street, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of aggravated assault by vehicle and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, all of which are felonies.

He is also charged with five counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of causing an accident to another vehicle, and one count each of making terroristic threats, and resisting arrest, all of which are misdemeanors. Police also cited him with multiple summary traffic violations.

Spotted driving erratically: About 6:45 a.m. police received multiple 911 calls of a dark -colored sedan speeding and passing other vehicles north on Baltimore Street.

The vehicle was then spotted speeding on East Chestnut Street, and a Hanover Police officer attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle continued and ran through a red light at the intersection of Carlisle Street and Broadway, according to court documents.

Hanover Police stopped following him, and not long after the vehicle was seen going through a red light at the intersection of Baltimore Street and Grandview Road, where it struck a vehicle, police said.

The vehicle failed to stop at the crash and continued south on Route 94, according to authorities.

It was then spotted in the 1800 block of Baltimore Pike, again speeding and passing cars, police said. The car struck a vehicle in the turning lane of Baltimore Pike and Fairview Drive, and the adult driver and a 14-month-old passenger were treated at an area hospital for their injuries, court documents state.

Shortly after that crash, the vehicle sideswiped another car in the 1900 block of Baltimore Pike, before stopping there, police said.

West Manheim Elementary School is at 2000 Baltimore Pike.

Police said Donald Waltman crashed his car near West Manheim Elementary Wednesday, March 27. Waltman allegedly fought with police after the crash. Photo courtesy of West Manheim Township Police. (Photo: Submitted)

Resisted arrest: West Manheim Police Officer Craig Snyder arrived and gave commands to Waltman, the sole occupant of the vehicle, but he refused, court documents allege.

Snyder tazed Waltman, and he yelled "I'm the son of God," and "I'm going to kill you," according to authorities.

Waltman then knocked Snyder and a bystander to the ground, police said.

Additional officers arrived and helped take Waltman into custody, all while Waltman continued to resist them, charging documents state.

Southwestern School District Superintendent Jay Burkhart told the York Dispatch Wednesday that the crash delayed a few buses, but no students were involved in the crash.

Additionally, it did not delay the school's opening, he said.

Waltman was arraigned on the charges Wednesday night. He remains in York County Prison on $25,000 bail.

He does not have an attorney listed. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 10 at District Judge Jeffrey Sneeringer's office.

