A Springettsbury Township man is accused of assaulting someone in his home, and resisting officers when they tried to arrest him, according to court documents.

Springettsbury Township Police said Jesse Charles Stiffler, 20, assaulted a man who was at his home to repair his mother's car on Thursday, March 21.

The victim was sent to the hospital and might need surgery from the injuries, according to police.

When police came to arrest Stiffler Monday, March 25, he resisted officers and had to be taken to the ground so he could be arrested, court documents state.

Stiffler, of the 1200 block of Eberts Lane, is charged with aggravated assault, , and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and resisting arrest. He is also cited with harassment.

Alleged assault: Police said the victim, Harry Miller, was talking to Stiffler's mother at their kitchen table and explained what was wrong with her vehicle.

Stiffler and another man walked in, and Stiffler asked if Miller knew him, charging documents state.

"..before he could answer, Jesse began punching him in the face with a closed fist," Officer Jennifer Kennedy wrote in charging documents.

Miller blacked out or was dazed, but he came to, he heard Stiffler say "Get the f— out," police said.

He ran to his truck because he was "gushing with blood" and was afraid he would get attacked again, according to officials.

Stiffler's mother, scared, ran away from the scene and called police, court documents state.

Miller had multiple facial fractures, and police said he will possibly need surgery.

Resisting: Police came to Stiffler's home about 2:15 p.m. Monday to arrest him on two active warrants, one of which was from the alleged assault.

He ran away from officers and went into his bedroom, and police said his dog took a hold of an officer's pants when they tried to arrest him.

Online court records state he is also charged with receiving stolen property from an incident in Springettsbury Township in November.

Stiffler remains in York County Prison on $15,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

