Former Jackson Township resident Regina Lester told a York County judge she doesn't remember killing 3-year-old daughter Isabel Rose Godfrey nearly three years ago while high on a cocktail of illegal drugs and prescribed medications.

Lester, 33, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a charge of third-degree murder before Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook on Wednesday, March 27.

Senior deputy prosecutor Kara Bowser told the judge that Isabel, known as Bella, suffered multiple blunt-force injuries and bite wounds, and that her body showed signs of asphyxia.

Northern Regional Police Detective Michael Hine has previously testified Bella's cause of death was a combination of the blunt-force trauma, asphyxiation and a spinal injury.

It was an open plea, meaning it will be up to Cook to determine Lester's punishment. She's facing a maximum possible sentence of 20 to 40 years in state prison.

Isabel Rose Godfrey, known as Bella, was killed June 8, 2016, by her mother. (Photo: Submitted)

Sentencing has been set for June 27.

Bowser read into the record a summary of how Northern York County Regional Police were called to Lester's home in Chesapeake Estates on June 8, 2016, where they found Bella unresponsive inside Lester's home.

Ran around naked: Lester was naked and hugging a tree when officers arrived, then started banging on a neighbor's door, yelling that she needed to kill the neighbor's children, according to police.

Before officers arrived at the scene, Lester told a neighbor she had to kill Bella to get the "darkness" out of her, according to court documents.

Regina Lester on March 27, 2019, admitted to killing her 3-year-old daughter while high on a cocktail of illegal drugs and prescribed medications. (Photo: Submitted)

Defense attorney Suzanne Smith and Bowser said medical experts retained by both the defense and prosecution agree that Lester cannot pursue a defense of insanity because her voluntary intoxication disqualifies her.

However, the doctors who examined her agreed she was mentally ill at the time she killed Bella, attorneys said.

Lester was previously ruled competent to stand trial after spending more than a year in a state mental hospital.

Dr. Larry Rotenberg, the prosecution's psychiatric expert, determined Lester suffered at the time from multi-substance use disorder. The defense's expert used the term "toxic psychosis."

Prior issues: Rotenberg also noted in his medical report that Lester had struggled with mental-health issues prior to the murder, including bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety and possibly schizophrenia.

Buy Photo Andrew Day, middle, and others pay tribute to Isabel Rose Godfrey Friday, June 10, 2016, at Chesapeake Estates in Jackson Township. Amanda J. Cain photo (Photo: The York Dispatch )

Testing showed the drugs in Lester's system at the time of Bella's death included fentanyl, K2, marijuana and the anti-anxiety drug lorazepam, Judge Cook noted in court.

In court Wednesday, the judge asked Lester what she was able to recall about the murder.

A heavily medicated Lester said she can't remember hurting her youngest child, but recounted what she could remember shortly before it happened:

"I had gotten a blunt and put fentanyl in it, and put K2 on top of that, and put bath salts on top of that, and rolled it up," she said. Plus, she was on prescribed medications as well.

'I was crazy': After smoking the blunt, "I wasn't myself — I was crazy," Lester said in court.

Regina Lester (Photo: Submitted)

Smith noted that her client had been using synthetic marijuana for some time. Smith later told The York Dispatch the same thing Lester's mother reported shortly after Bella's death — that Lester was smoking K2, also called synthetic marijuana, because she was being drug tested by the York County Office of Children, Youth and Families.

At the time, the child-protective agency wasn't testing for K2, also called spice, county officials have said.

"K2? I was using that quite often," Lester said.

