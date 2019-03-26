Naquan "Squeeze" Coakley (Photo: Submitted)

An accused killer who has been held in a state mental hospital for more than 2½ years is back in York County and has been deemed competent to stand trial.

Naquan "Squeeze" Coakley, 27, of York City is charged with first-degree murder, robbery and related offenses for the July 19, 2014, shooting death of Dashaun Davis.

Coakley had been at Torrance State Hospital since it was determined in July 2016 that he wasn't competent to stand trial, according to court records.

He appeared in court Tuesday, March 26, where presiding Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness issued a ruling stating the defendant is now competent to stand trial.

A firm trial date has not yet been set, defense attorney Seamus Dubbs told The York Dispatch.

Dubbs said he now must explore, as a possible defense, whether Coakley was competent at the time of the homicide. The attorney said he hasn't had a chance to have a private conversation with Coakley out of the earshot of other inmates.

York City Police have said Coakley and robbery-crew ringleader Jeffrey Allen Reid Jr., along with others, went on a failed robbery spree that night.

Reid, 32, was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery and related offenses. He is currently serving a sentence of life plus 24 to 48 years.

Known on the streets as "Sincere," Reid unleashed a torrent of profanity at the jurors who convicted him in March 2016.

Co-defendants Malik "Problem" Williams, 23, and Shonique Smith-Hanna, 29, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Williams was sentenced to 4½ to nine years in prison; Smith-Hanna was sentenced to 30 to 60 months in prison, court records state.

Williams is Coakley's younger brother.

Failed holdup spree: Reid's group first lurked outside a bar in York City's east end, where they intended to lure out a customer and rob him, according to trial testimony. But the man, who lives next door to the bar, thwarted the attempt by slamming his front door in Williams' face.

Then Reid, Williams and Coakley went to the home of a woman on the west end of York City who testified she considered Reid one of her best friends. That attempt also failed because they were unable to kick down her door, according to testimony.

Either Reid or Coakley fired Reid's .380-caliber handgun into the air before fleeing, testimony revealed.

All four members of the crew ended up back at Reid's home, where Reid reloaded his handgun so they could go back out and try to commit a successful robbery, according to testimony.

Davis, 23, was parked in the 200 block of Union Street, just around the corner from his Juniper Street home, and was sitting in his car listening to music when Reid and Coakley walked up to his car to rob him, according to first assistant district attorney Jen Russell.

Testimony indicates Coakley shot Davis when Davis tried to grab for the gun, and that Reid ordered Coakley to execute Davis because the victim recognized Reid and called him by his street name.

They then stole his cellphone, Russell has said.

Hard worker: Davis was a gifted athlete who loved to play basketball and who attended Clemson University, his mother said. He played ball for William Penn Senior High School, graduating in 2008.

"Dashaun was an amazing child," Chamaine Carlo said. "You put a ball in his hand and it was like magic."

He worked three jobs at one time and had ideas to start small businesses, including a party bus and selling environmentally responsible cleaning products, according to Carlo.

"My family prayed day and night for justice," she told The York Dispatch after Reid's conviction.

