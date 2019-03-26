Patrick Reachard (Photo: Submitted)

A former Jefferson business owner has been sentenced to probation for indecently assaulting two York County girls — sentences that won't begin until after he's served his 16½-year federal prison term.

Patrick Bruce Reachard, 54, of Codorus Township, appeared in York County Court on Monday, March 25, where he was sentenced in one case to two years' probation and ordered by Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder to pay court costs and to have no contact with his victim, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty Dec. 31 to one count of indecent assault of a person less than 16, which is a second-degree misdemeanor. In exchange for his plea, charges of indecent assault with forcible compulsion and corruption of a minor were dismissed, records state. That plea was for crimes against a 15-year-old, police said.

Snyder ordered Reachard's probation to run consecutively to his federal prison sentence, records state.

Also Monday, Snyder sentenced Reachard to nine years of probation for a second York County case in which the victim was a 14-year-old girl.

In that case, Reachard had previously pleaded guilty to disseminating explicit sexual material and indecent assault without consent, according to court records.

He co-owned the now-closed Bridget's Attic, a secondhand store on Jefferson's square.

'Creeped out' girl: According to charging documents filed by state police, Reachard was charged in April 2017 for groping a 15-year-old girl's breasts and buttocks.

He said things to her in July 2016 that made her uncomfortable, even after she told him he creeped her out, court documents state.

Reachard conversed with the teen through several social-media apps, including Snapchat, Facebook Messenger and Kik, according to documents.

In one of them, he called the girl "cute, sexy and hot" and wrote, "sassy redneck girls are great," documents state.

He also wrote, "If I commented on a lot of your posts someone would be screaming that's inappropriate and then we'd have issues," according to charging documents filed by Trooper Krystal Dugan.

Reachard told the teen he wanted to see photos of her in a bikini while she was at the beach and later admitted to Dugan that he commented on the teen's homecoming dress — and how he wanted to see her "without it on," court documents state.

First charges: Dugan first charged Reachard in November 2016 for crimes against a 14-year-old girl, including disseminating sexual explicit material to a minor and unlawful contact with a minor.

In that case, he exchanged 255 texts with the 14-year-old in a month's time, police said, including the following texts from Reachard to the girl:

"You think we can behave ourselves?"

"Age is just a number. And I'm more like your friend than (an authority figure)."

"Do you have issues with older guys? Like does it creep you out?"

"How about just messing around and seeing where it leads?"

Police said Reachard also showed the 14-year-old a photo of a nude woman and grabbed her buttocks, according to Dugan, who also charged Reachard with child pornography after finding a stash of it in Reachard's possession.

Dugan's discovery became the basis of federal charges filed against the man.

Federal case: A federal judge in November 2018 sentenced Reachard to 200 months in federal prison for creating and sharing child porn. That's more than 16½ years.

U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane also fined Reachard $5,300 and ordered that, once released, he remain under federal probation supervision for the rest of his life, court records state.

He also will have to register as a sex offender, according to federal court documents.

Reachard pleaded guilty in federal court in June 2018 to sexual exploitation of children involving the production of child pornography, receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He took photos of at least one minor under the age of 5 and distributed those images online, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Harrisburg.

He also received numerous images of child pornography from others, and an analysis of his electronic devices led federal investigators to a child-porn perpetrator in Kentucky who also has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court.

Former volunteer: Reachard was previously a volunteer firefighter with Jefferson Volunteer Fire Co. for at least five years, but he was suspended after being arrested in 2016, Jefferson Fire Chief Troy Snyder has said.

An internal investigation by the fire company found nothing to indicate Reachard committed any improprieties at the fire station or while representing the fire company, according to the chief. Court documents confirm that as well.

The fire company already had policies in place prohibiting adult members from being alone with minors when representing the fire company, Snyder has said.

