A former Eastern York High School student who police said made a bomb threat to Eastern York School District will avoid criminal conviction if he can complete a 12-month diversionary program.

Jacob Chirichello, 19, of East Prospect was accepted into York County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program on Tuesday, March 26, defense attorney Stephen McDonald confirmed.

ARD allows first-time nonviolent offenders to avoid criminal conviction by instead completing a set of court-ordered requirements.

Chirichello's standard requirements include submitting to a mental-health evaluation and complying with treatment recommendations, writing a letter of apology and performing 35 hours of community service, McDonald said.

If he successfully completes ARD, his charges of making terroristic threats will be dismissed, his attorney said.

McDonald said his client wasn't trying to make a joke.

"I think this was someone who was frustrated with some things that were going on in school," he told The York Dispatch. "But there was no real danger to anyone. There was no bomb."

The background: Chirichello was 18 years old when he made the bomb threat to Eastern York School District, prompting the district to evacuate all five of its schools and to send students home early, police said.

Wrightsville Police said he sent a message through the district's SafeSchools Alert Program on March 9, 2018, that read, "There is a bomb in the school."

Police from Wrightsville and Hellam and Lower Windsor townships searched the five schools and found nothing, police have said.

Wrightsville Police tracked down the number associated with the SafeSchools tip back to Chirichello, according to court documents.

