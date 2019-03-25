Thomas Jarrod Stone (Photo: Submitted)

A Dover Township fugitive who spoke with The York Dispatch last week while on the run has been captured in South Carolina and is now awaiting extradition back to York County.

Thomas Jarrod Stone, in a March 19 interview, claimed to be in Oregon and said he was working an off-the-books job and selling crack cocaine.

But last weekend he was in Sumter County, South Carolina, when officials arrested him on his York County criminal warrants, according to officials.

Deputy Chief David Lash of Northern York County Regional Police said Stone was captured Sunday, March 24, after he went to a local hospital seeking treatment for an unknown issue.

"We're glad Thomas Stone is in custody and we look forward to him being brought back to Pennsylvania to face justice for the crimes he's committed," Lash told The York Dispatch.

Tonyia McGirt, public information officer for the Sumter Police Department, said officers arrested Stone at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumpter after making contact with him there sometime after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Database hit: "Once they ran his information through NCIC, his outstanding warrants in Pennsylvania popped up," she said. The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a national database of crimes, criminals and fugitives.

It does not appear that Stone is facing charges in Sumter, according to McGirt.

She said information was not immediately available Monday about why police were involved with Stone at the hospital or what made them run his information through the NCIC database.

Stone is now being held at Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, pending extradition back to Pennsylvania, McGirt said.

The 27-year-old fugitive last week said he wasn't worried about getting caught.

"At the end of the day, if they get me, they get me," he said. "This is not the endgame."

Threat charges: Last month, Northern York County Regional Police filed two sets of charges against Stone for allegedly threatening his wife's father and brother.

He also remains charged with vehicular homicide for a 2014 motorcycle crash in which a man he described as his friend was killed.

In that case, Northern Regional Police allege Stone was operating a motorcycle when he lost control and struck a utility pole along Red Run Church Road in Washington Township on May 23, 2014.

Aaron Groendyk (Photo: Submitted)

His passenger, 18-year-old Aaron Groendyk of Dover, suffered major injuries, police said. Groendyk died of his injuries June 30, 2014.

Stone claims it was Groendyk who was operating the stolen motorcycle when it crashed.

The victim's mother, Pam Groendyk, has told The York Dispatch that she and her family are grieving and have been through hell.

She said last week that with Stone on the run, she feared for her family's safety.

"I'm grateful that he's in custody, and now justice will finally be served for my son," Pam Groendyk said on Monday. "And I'm grateful everybody's safe, including (Stone's wife's) family."

Stone has been an adult for less than a decade but has already been in and out of York County Prison 11 times and has served state prison time, according to prison records. He was most recently released Aug. 15.

