Jerry Mellen was walking from his truck to his front door on Sunday afternoon when he saw a young man shoot at a group of teens playing basketball in York City's Williams Park.

After five years living on the corner of Cottage Hill Road and Smith Street, the scene was all too common, he said.

"You almost sleep right though them now," Mellen added.

York City Police said two people were injured in a targeted shooting just before 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24. They were taken to York Hospital, where they remained Monday, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to city officials.

The victims have been uncooperative, police noted.

Although both victims initially were described minors, city spokesman Philip Given said one is 17, from York City, and the other is believed to be 20, from Baltimore.

Three teens present at the shooting were taken into custody for questioning, then released to their parents, according to Given. Two of them are 16, and one of them is 15, he said.

'Bullet ridden': Mellen, originally from Montana, said he's seen at least three shootings in the park itself since moving to York City. There have been even more in the general area, he said. The previous Sunday he heard someone shoot off six to seven rounds around 5:30 a.m., and a house behind his is "bullet-ridden," he said.

Neighbor Larry Blouse also saw the shooting, noting it was the fourth time in the past three years "this kind of thing has happened."

"Especially at this park, they just get crazy out there. And kids with guns? I just don't understand," he said.

Mellen said he fears for the safety of his two teenagers, an 18-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter.

"Parks are for the kids, and I can't even feel comfortable letting them go there. It's kind of scary knowing these young people are running around with firearms that have no idea about firearm safety or even ... what firearms can do to somebody," he said.

Officials react: York City Councilman Michael Buckingham said gun violence is "certainly an issue on everyone's minds," but he's not sure what the solution should be.

One option, according to Buckingham, a Democrat seeking re-election, is simply to give youth hope — "hope that there's a pathway out of his existence."

The best way to do so is through education, he said.

"I think if people saw a pathway out of his, maybe they can consider alternatives to this kind of violence," Buckingham said.

GVI: The councilman also touted the Gun Violence Intervention initiative, stating that the "city is on the right track."

Lou Rivera, a Democratic candidate for city council, also pointed to the GVI as an example that the city is having the "kinds of conversations about gun violence" the city needs.

"We just need to ensure that we continue those conversations," he said.

York City Police Chief Troy Bankert said it goes without saying that the department is concerned about the shooting Sunday.

“All shootings are concerns, we will continue our Group Violence Initiative for our response,” he said.

Other council members did not return a request for comment.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich was not immediately available for comment on Monday at noon.

In February 2017, York City implemented GVI, a three-year anti-gun violence initiative modeled after nationally renowned criminologist David M. Kennedy's work in Boston in the 1990s.

GVI director Jim Tice stepped down in June 2018, and the program is currently run by Jim Tyson, pastor of City Church York.

Tyson did not respond to a request for comment on the current status of the initiative and its potential for success.

Mellen said he's never heard of the GVI, but isn't sure what more the city or police department could do toward preventing violence. He added that even before he was off the phone with 911, at least six or seven patrol cars had shown up.

"I think the big problem is nobody giving (investigators) any information. All those kids playing basketball — at least one of them must have known this person," he said.

Mellen said he and a neighbor who saw what happened spoke to the police, but others — including those playing basketball at the time — took off.

"I think there's fear in the communities of retribution from these kids," he said.

In his Mayor's Monday Message video, Helfrich said the city needs witnesses to step up and cooperate. The "don't snitch" culture makes the city unsafe, he said.

"It makes it so 100 individuals control the rest of us," he added.

Those with information about the shooting may contact York City Police via an anonymous tip line by texting "yorktips" and their information to 847411. They also may call York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234.

