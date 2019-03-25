Buy Photo . (Photo: JOHN PAVONCELLO / The York Dispatch)

Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Sunday afternoon.

The department said in a news release that there was a report gunfire in the area of South Yale Street and East Market Street just before 2 p.m. Sunday, March 25.

Officers found several casings in the area, and there was minor property damage there as well. On Sunday night, the department said there were no known injuries from the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 717-843-0851.

