Officials are still trying to determine what killed a man whose body was found along the Heritage Rail Trail Saturday afternoon.

The York County Coroner's office said in a news release that the autopsy for Jared Chenowith, 29, is pending additional testing.

Chenowith was found in the spillway along the Heritage Rail Trail near King's Mill Road about 3:20 p.m. Saturday, March 23.

His autopsy was conducted Monday, March 25, at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Lt. William Wentz, who supervises the York City detective bureau, said investigators don't know why Chenowith was in the York City area.

Chenowith was "in and out" of the York area, he said. The coroner's office said he was from Manchester, Maryland.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen him in the days leading up to his death to call them at 717-846-1234.

