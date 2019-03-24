CLOSE

Smith Street resident recounts witnessing shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York City Police reported that two minors were shot Sunday afternoon at Williams Park in York City, near the intersection of Smith Street and Cottage Hill Road.

One victim was taken to York Hospital by ambulance and another in a private vehicle, police said, and their injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Initial reports from York County 911 indicated one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The park has a playground and a basketball court where a crowd of kids were reportedly playing.

Larry Blouse, 59, lives on Smith Street across from the park. He said he was inside watching NASCAR when he heard the first shot and went outside.

Blouse said the shooter appeared to be a 16- or 17-year-old boy and that the boy kept one arm wrapped around the pole of the basketball hoop while panning the gun from side to side as he shot.

"He just kept shooting," he said. "All the children that were in the park, they all just scattered."

Blouse said he heard 15 to 20 shots in all.

About a dozen plastic water bottles were scattered on the grass near the court, and two bicycles were left lying on the grass inside the perimeter of the yellow police tape.

PHOTOS: Shooting Sunday afternoon at Williams Park
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

York City Police document shell casings as they investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York City Police document shell casings as they investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Bullet holes could be seen in at least two vehicles along the street as well as one through the center of the living room picture window of a home on Smith Street. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Bullet holes could be seen in at least two vehicles along the street as well as one through the center of the living room picture window of a home on Smith Street. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Bullet holes could be seen in at least two vehicles along the street as well as one through the center of the living room picture window of a home on Smith Street. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Bullet holes could be seen in at least two vehicles along the street as well as one through the center of the living room picture window of a home on Smith Street. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Bullet holes could be seen in at least two vehicles along the street as well as one through the center of the living room picture window of a home on Smith Street. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Bullet holes could be seen in at least two vehicles along the street as well as one through the center of the living room picture window of a home on Smith Street. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City Police document shell casings as they investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York City Police document shell casings as they investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Personal items left behind by children who were playing basketball are gathered as York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Smith Street resident Larry Blouse says the children scattered when gunfire began. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Personal items left behind by children who were playing basketball are gathered as York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Smith Street resident Larry Blouse says the children scattered when gunfire began. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Personal items left behind by children who were playing basketball are gathered as York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Smith Street resident Larry Blouse says the children scattered when gunfire began. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Personal items left behind by children who were playing basketball are gathered as York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Smith Street resident Larry Blouse says the children scattered when gunfire began. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Bullet holes could be seen in at least two vehicles along the street as well as one through the center of the living room picture window of a home on Smith Street. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Bullet holes could be seen in at least two vehicles along the street as well as one through the center of the living room picture window of a home on Smith Street. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Bullet holes could be seen in at least two vehicles along the street as well as one through the center of the living room picture window of a home on Smith Street. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Bullet holes could be seen in at least two vehicles along the street as well as one through the center of the living room picture window of a home on Smith Street. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Smith Street resident Larry Blouse watches from his porch as York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. "The young kid who was doing the shooting was wrapped around the basketball poll," said Blouse, "just firing randomly." Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Smith Street resident Larry Blouse watches from his porch as York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Williams Park in York City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. "The young kid who was doing the shooting was wrapped around the basketball poll," said Blouse, "just firing randomly." Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    A few officers counted shell casings on the court while others spoke with witnesses across the street.

    One bullet went through the front window of a small brick house on Smith Street.

    Other stray bullets hit at least two cars parked nearby, one in the front passenger seat window and another in the  hood.

    Blouse said he's lived on Smith Street with his wife for three years and that the violence has been getting worse in that time.

    The couple plans to move out of the neighborhood before the beginning of summer, he said.

    "I’m just sad to see it," Blouse said. "Thank God no one was killed, (and) I hope no one was hurt too seriously."

    More: Coroner ID's man whose body was found in York City along Heritage Rail Trail

    More: Police: York City man gunned down as he left friend's home

    More: Reward offered for information on York City homicide

    York City Police are investigating. 

    Anyone with information about the incident can reach police via one of the following:

    • Text information anonymously to “yorktips” at 847411 (TIP411)
    • York County Crime Stoppers — 717-755-TIPS
    • York City Police Tip Line — 717-849-2204
    • York City Police Department — 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219
    UPDATED: York County's most wanted
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    JENSEY-CURET.jpg
    Buy Photo
    JENSEY-CURET.jpg The York Dispatch
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
    Fullscreen
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
    Fullscreen
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
    Fullscreen
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
      Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/03/24/one-shot-york-city-sunday-afternoon/3262850002/