A Georgia man who visited the York area over the holidays is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her West Manchester Township home, according to police.

West Manchester Township Police said Michael Paul Bryant, 33, sexually assaulted the woman while she was drunk on Dec. 30.

Bryant, of Eatonton, is charged with sexual assault, and misdemeanor charges of indecent assault.

On Friday. March 22, Bryant remained free on $25,000 unsecured bail. His attorney declined comment when reached Thursday, March 21.

Allegations: Charging documents state Bryant was at the woman's house when visiting with his wife and children in late December.

Bryant, the victim, and others were watching a football game on TV at the house, and the victim was drinking mixed drinks, according to authorities.

After the game ended, the two of them were in a living room, and she passed out on the couch, police said. She was highly intoxicated, according to court documents.

Her memories were fragmented, but she remembered waking up in a downstairs bathroom and throwing up, documents state. Bryant checked on her twice, and during the second check he touched her breast, court documents state.

She also remembered lying on the bathroom floor with her bottoms and underwear off, and Michael on top of her, having sex with her, according to authorities.

The victim didn't remember saying anything to him, police said. Charging documents state she went to a couch in a nearby room area later and cried. Bryant, police said, told her to stop because she was being too loud.

Police spoke to Bryant, who said he went to check on her when she was throwing up, and she rubbed his crotch area in a "sexual manner," charging documents allege.

Bryant said the sexual acts were consensual, police said.

Charges were filed on Tuesday, March 19. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6 at District Judge Keith Albright's office.

