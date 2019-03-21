Reward offered for information on York City homicide
A cash reward is being offered for those who can provide information on a homicide in York City Sunday, May 17.
In a news release Thursday, March 21, York City Police said anyone who offers information leading to an arrest in the homicide of Jaiquaune Freeman could receive a cash reward.
Those with information about the shooting may contact York City Police via an anonymous tip line by texting their information to 847411. They also may call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS or the York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204.
Homicide: Freeman, 23, of York City, was gunned down walking home from a friend's house Sunday, March 17, police have said.
The shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Light Alley.
York County Coroner Pam Gay said Freeman's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, with the manner homicide.
Freeman's death is the first homicide in York City for the year. It is the second homicide of the year for York County.
York City Police Lt. William Wentz, who supervises the detective bureau, has said investigators believe Freeman was targeted.
