Two men are accused of stealing a man's vape pen outside a York City McDonald's last week, according to authorities.

York City Police filed charges Monday, March 18, alleging Jaleel Williams and Ashanti Omari Morgan and a juvenile assaulted Christopher Santini inside the bathroom of a McDonald's when he tried to get his vape back.

Morgan, 18, of the 900 block of Belair Lane, and Williams, 18, of the first block of Maple Street, are charged with robbery, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and theft.

As of Thursday, March 21, the duo remained in York County Prison.

Robbery: Charging documents state Santini was outside the McDonald's at 142 S. George St. about 4 p.m. March 13 when Morgan asked to use his vape.

Santini let him use the vape, and Morgan walked into the restaurant, police said.

He followed Morgan into store and into the bathroom, all while demanding he give him back his vape, court documents state.

When Santini entered the bathroom, Morgan was joined by a juvenile and Williams, according to police.

Santini demanded his vape, and the juvenile blocked the exit, charging documents state. Police allege Williams then struck Santini in the face and the three of them began punching Santini.

They left the bathroom, and Santini followed and tried to stop Morgan from leaving, according to police. The three of them began striking and stomping on Santini before leaving, charging documents allege.

Santini had substantial swelling to his eye, police said.

Morgan was arraigned on the charges Tuesday, March 19, and Williams was arraigned on the charges Wednesday, March 20.

Williams was sent to York County Prison on $5,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

Morgan was sent to York County Prison without bail. Court documents indicate District Judge Joel Toluba denied bail for Morgan because he is considered a danger to the public.

At the time of Morgan's newest charges, he was free on $5,000 unsecured bail on receiving stolen property and fleeing charges filed by York City Police in January.

Jeremy Williams, Morgan's attorney in that case, declined immediate comment Thursday.

